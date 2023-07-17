bihar news rivers in spate after monsoon youth died on second monday of sawan 2023 due to drowning sxz

Bihar News: After the onset of monsoon in Bihar, the rivers are in spate. Kosi, Mahananda, Bagmati and Parman rivers are flowing across the red mark. Kosi, Mahananda, Bagmati and Parman rivers are flowing across the red mark in the state. Due to this, teams of the local district administration and water resources department are stationed at various places regarding the danger of flood in the low-lying areas. According to the Central Water Commission, the Kosi river was 23 cm above the danger mark at Baltara in Khagaria district. There is a possibility of a decrease of 29 cm in this. At the same time, the water level of Kosi river at Basua in Supaul district was 53 cm below the danger mark. On the other hand, today is the second Monday of Sawan. In such a situation, people fill water from the rivers. A youth has died due to drowning in the Kamla river of Madhubani on Monday.