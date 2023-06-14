-Advertisement-
bihar news truck crushed bike rider couple in araria angry people blocked nh 327 e sxz | Bihar: Truck crushed bike rider couple in Araria, angry people protested on NH

By Blitz India Desk
Bihar News: A truck crushed a couple riding a bike near the petrol pump located at Sukela Mod in Bhargama block of Araria district of Bihar. After this, both died on the spot. Angered by this incident, the villagers created a ruckus by blocking NH 327 E. As soon as the information about the incident was received, Bhargama police station and Raniganj police station reached the spot. Farbisganj SDO Surendra Kumar Albela, Raniganj SHO Kaushal Kumar, Bhargama SHO Aditya Kumar, Narpatganj SHO Shailesh Kumar Pandey, Araria OP SHO Umesh Kumar, Simraha SHO Kumar Vikas, Bossi SHO King Kundan, BDO Mamta Kumari, Zonal Officer Manoj Kumar and Armed Forces at the spot. The soldiers arrived. He pacified the people.

