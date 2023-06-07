Bihar News: Two teenage girls missing after drowning in Gandak river in East Champaran, SDRF team engaged in search

In East Champaran, two teenage girls drowned after going into deep water in the Gandak river. The dead bodies of both are being searched continuously but till now there is no trace of both of them. Both had come out of their homes to graze the cattle. Became a victim of an accident in the Gandak river. The SDRF team started searching for the dead bodies of both.

Two girls drowned late Tuesday evening in the Gandak river located in Mujwania village of Dhekahan panchayat of Kesariya police station area. The dead body has not been recovered yet. In relation to the incident, it is told that Neelu Kumari, 11-year-old daughter of Mahangu Rai and Ruby Kumari, 14-year-old daughter of late Kailash Sahni, had gone to Diyara to bring fodder for the cattle. While returning via the Gandak river, both of them met with an accident. It is being told that both the girls somehow went into deep water. Due to which both drowned.

Villagers informed the administration

When the villagers came to know about this incident, they immediately started searching for both of them. The villagers searched a lot but the body was not found. After which the information of this accident was immediately given to the administration. As soon as the information was received, SI Ram Kumar Ram and CO Praveen Kumar Sinha along with the team reached the spot and took stock of the situation.

SDRF team started searching

Immediately the SDRF team was called. The SDRF team is busy in finding the missing girls. Senior officials were also standing on the spot. There is chaos in the homes of two teenage girls.