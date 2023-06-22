Bihar News: Two youth riding a bike died due to collision with an army vehicle in Katihar

Bihar: Katihar-Kodha main road NH-81 near Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya of Kolashi OP area, at around 12.30 pm on Wednesday, two youths riding a bike died on the spot in a collision between an army vehicle and a bike. As soon as the information was received, the Kolashi OP police reached the spot and seized the body and sent it to Sadar Hospital for postmortem.

Kolashi OP reached the spot with police team

Ahmedabad Bazar resident Sunil Kumar (35) and Kodha’s Binodpur Jogia toll resident Dheeraj Kumar Anand (18) used to work together in Katihar. On Wednesday night, Sunil was going towards home leaving Dheeraj. Meanwhile, the bike collided with the army vehicle. As soon as the information about the incident was received, Kolashi OP along with the police team reached the spot. When the police took the pulse of both of them, both of them had died. Aadhaar card was found in the pocket of both the deceased. Both were identified on the basis of Aadhaar card.

As soon as the information was received, there was an outcry among the family members.

Police identified the deceased on the basis of Aadhaar card. The police contacted the houses of the deceased. On getting information about the incident, Neeraj, the elder brother of Dheeraj, a resident of Kodha Jogia Tola, reached the spot along with his family members and identified the dead body. As soon as it was recognized, the family members were in bad condition by crying. After this, the police have sent the dead body to Sadar Hospital for postmortem. Sunil’s family members from Ahmedabad also reached Sadar Hospital, where on seeing the dead body, there was hue and cry among the family members. The crying of the family members was not stopping. After the post-mortem, when they reached their respective homes with the dead body, a crowd of people gathered there. The eyes of the people present there were moist. A mournful silence had spread in both the villages.

says kolashi police

Kolashi camp OP in-charge Shailesh Kumar told that as soon as the information about the incident was received, the Kolashi police reached the spot and after identifying the dead body on the basis of Aadhaar card, informed the family members and got the post-mortem done and handed over the dead body to the family members. The accident took place in an army vehicle, after seizing all the documents of the said vehicle, the police have started taking further action. Here, on the basis of the statement of the family, a case has been registered in the Kodha police station.

