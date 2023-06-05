Bihar News: When not allowed to play together in Khagaria, 13-year-old teenager shot his friend, died

A 13-year-old boy shot his 12-year-old friend in a dispute while playing in Murli village of Pachaut panchayat under Beldaur police station area of ​​Khagaria, killing him. The incident is being reported around 11 am on Monday. After getting the information, the police reached the spot and sent the dead body for postmortem.

shot from katta

Villagers told that Sintu Kumar, 12-year-old son of Murli village resident Vidyanand Chaudhary, was playing money game with fake paper notes near his house with his friends. Meanwhile, a 13-year-old teenager from the neighborhood reached the said spot. Meanwhile, Sintu Kumar said that we will not let you play with us. In this anger, the accused teenager took out a loaded katta from the house and shot Sintu Kumar. The bullet hit his jaw and passed through.

Kishore died immediately after being shot

On hearing that his son was shot, Kishore’s father Vidyanand Chaudhary reached PHC Beldaur with his blood-soaked son. Where the doctor after examining the teenager declared him dead. But according to the villagers, Kishore had died on the spot immediately after being shot.

gloom in the village

As soon as the information about the incident was received, Beldaur Police Station President Pankaj Prakash immediately reached the PHC with the police force and inquired. The villagers who reached the PHC along with the victim’s relatives told that the deceased teenager was the youngest of three brothers. After this incident, the family members are in bad condition by crying. There is gloom in Murli village. In this regard, Station Officer Pankaj Prakash told that a 12-year-old boy died due to bullet injury while playing Paisa Paisa. The body has been sent to Sadar Hospital for postmortem.