bihar news women ahead in saving lives by giving kidney know how organ donation is done sxz

Bihar News: In IGIMS located in the capital Patna, since March 14, 2016, the figures of kidney donation have come to the fore. In this, mother, sister, wife and daughter have donated the most important part of the body, kidney, without worrying about their lives. From 2016 till now i.e. in eight years, a total of 100 kidney transplants were done in the nephrology department of IGIMS. 78 of the kidney donors are women. Among them, the maximum number is of the mother. In these, 44 mothers have saved the lives of their sons by giving their kidneys. After this is the place of the wife. 30 wives have donated kidney to their husbands. Apart from this, four sisters have helped their brother by donating kidneys. Only 22 men out of 100 have donated kidney.