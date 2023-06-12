Bihar: Nine people of the same family drowned, two missing during Ganga bath at Ajgaibinath Ghat in Sultanganj

Nine people of Jharkhand’s Giridih district drowned while taking bath in Ganga on Monday at Ajgaibinath Ganga Ghat in Sultanganj. Seven people were saved in these. At the same time, two people went missing, in which the body of youth Piyush Kumar alias Saurabh Raj (25) was recovered. The girl Shriyanshi Kumari (15) is still missing. His search continues. It was told that the entire family of Koderma MP representative Usha Devi had come from Giridih for purification after Shraddha. The whole family was taking a bath in the Ganges. The daughter of MP representative Usha Devi started drowning, everyone started drowning to save her.

Seven people were saved with the help of post

When the drowning people started screaming, the local shopkeepers and photographers saved seven people with the help of the post. Two people went into deep water and went missing. After the incident, an atmosphere of chaos arose at Ganga Ghat. As soon as the information about the incident was received, MLA Prof. Lalit Narayan Mandal, Revenue Officer Ravi Kumar, police station reached the spot and inquired about the matter. SDRF and diving team were engaged in the search. Late in the evening, the diving team recovered the dead body of the missing youth Piyush Kumar alias Saurabh Raj, who is the nephew of the MP representative. The search is on for the eldest daughter of the MP representative, Shriyanshi.

19 people from the whole family had reached Ajgavinath temple ghat to bathe in the Ganges.

MP representative Usha Devi said that 19 people from the entire family had reached the Ajgaibinath temple ghat to bathe in the Ganges. Some people had come out after bathing in the Ganges. Nine people were taking bath in the Ganges. During the bath, a small girl went into deep water, people started trying one after the other to save her. During this, nine people went into deep water and started drowning. The shopkeepers and photographers present on the ghat saved seven people with the help of the post after hearing the sound of screaming during drowning.

Search for missing Shriyanshi Kumari continues in Ganga

MP representative Usha Devi’s daughter Shriyanshi Kumari and her nephew Piyush Kumar alias Saurabh Raj drowned in deep water. The diving team has recovered the dead body of Piyush Kumar alias Saurabh Raj during the search. The search for missing Shriyanshi Kumari continues in Ganga. The body of the young man was sent by the police for postmortem. As soon as the dead body of the young man was found, there was chaos among the family members present at the Ganga Ghat. Everyone’s condition became bad by crying. Many women and children fell unconscious.

