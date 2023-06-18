Bihar: Nitish Kumar will go to Tamil Nadu before the meeting of opposition parties, know the reason for meeting Chief Minister Stalin

Bihar News: A meeting of opposition parties is going to be held in Bihar on 23 June. Earlier on June 20, the Chief Minister of the state Nitish Kumar is going to Tamil Nadu. The program of CM’s visit to Tamil Nadu has been fixed before the meeting of opposition parties to be held in Patna. According to information, CM Nitish is going to Tamil Nadu to meet Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Blitz Stalin. Chief Minister Stalin has invited Nitish Kumar. After this, the talk of Chief Minister Nitish going to Tamil Nadu has come to the fore.

Nitish Kumar will invite the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu

Nitish Kumar is going to Tamil Nadu on 20th June. After this, CM will return to Bihar only on 21st June. A meeting of opposition parties is going to be held in Bihar on 23rd June. In this, from Rahul Gandhi to Mallikarjun Kharge is coming to Bihar. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will also meet party workers. On behalf of the Congress, it has been said that Rahul Gandhi will come to Bihar. It is known that CM Nitish Kumar is engaged in uniting the opposition parties. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish is going to invite the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Video: Rahul Gandhi will reach Patna on June 23 to attend the meeting of the opposition party, will meet the workers

Nitish Kumar will come to Bihar from Tamil Nadu on June 21

Nitish Kumar will return after a day’s stay in Tamil Nadu. After this, on June 23, he will attend the meeting of opposition parties. Earlier this meeting was to be held on June 12. But, its dates were changed and this meeting will now be held on 23 June. Earlier, the Chief Minister of Bihar is now going to Tamil Nadu. Here he will meet Blitz Stalin. During this he will invite Blitz Stalin for the upcoming meeting.

