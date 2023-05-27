Bihar: Now accurate weather information will be available on mobile, CM Nitish Kumar launched ‘Mausam Bihar’ mobile app

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has instructed the officials to make weather forecast information available from the Bihar Weather Service Center up to the revenue village level. He has said that giving information about the forecast of natural calamities through this center will cause minimum damage. The Chief Minister said these things after inaugurating the Bihar Mausam Seva Kendra on the sixth floor of Sardar Patel Bhawan and inaugurating the mobile app Mausam Bihar.

Farmers will get convenience in farming

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that through the Bihar Weather Service Center, the work of weather forecasting is being done in a better way up to the panchayat level. By increasing this to the revenue village level, the farmers of each village will be able to take proper advantage of it. Having accurate information about weather forecast will facilitate farmers in the state. Also, sowing of seeds and harvesting of crops etc. will be done at the right time.

CM took information about the functioning of Bihar Meteorological Service Center

In Bihar every year due to natural calamities like flood, drought, cold wave, heat wave, cyclonic storm, thunderclap etc. there is loss of life and property. Earlier, the Chief Minister inspected various parts of the Bihar Meteorological Service Center’s office – work station, helpdesk, automatic rain gauge, server room etc. and inquired about the functioning there.

Bihar Meteorological Service Center will be working 24 hours

In this function, Dr. CN Prabhu, Senior Scientist and Joint Director (Technical) of Bihar Meteorological Service Center told that automatic weather station has been established at every block level and rain gauge center at Panchayat level. Bihar Meteorological Service Center will remain functional for 24 hours. People will be able to get weather related information through phone and mobile app. By calling the helpdesk, people will be able to get information about the weather forecast of their block and panchayat. The Indian Meteorological Department has 19 automatic weather stations established in Bihar, due to which the correct information about the weather forecast was not available. 487 service centers have been set up by the Bihar Meteorological Service Center, from which accurate information regarding the weather will be available.

Women won in Bihar Panchayat by-election, won 345 seats out of 605 posts

Bihar is the first state to develop such a mobile app.

In the meeting, Director of Bihar Meteorological Service Center Sanjay Kumar Pansari told that the work done by Bihar Meteorological Service Center in Bihar was praised during his visit to America. Additional Chief Secretary, Planning and Development Department, Arunish Chawla said that Bihar is the first state in India to develop such a mobile app. Bihar Meteorological Service Center has been established by the Directorate of Economics and Statistics under the control of Planning and Development Department for weather forecasting. Bihar has become the second state in India after Karnataka to receive meteorological data up to Panchayat level.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E85vtZTiK_c)