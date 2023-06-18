Bihar: Now an open gym will be made for children in Patna, the elderly will also be able to exercise, know the new arrangement of the government

Bihar government is very conscious about the health of children along with adults. Excellent steps are being taken by the government for the development of children. It is being told that now the government will arrange an open gym for children to play in every panchayat in Patna district. Along with this, there is also a plan to make a park for playing. In this, along with children playing, the elderly will also walk in the morning and evening. In Panchayats, this work has to be done by the Panchayat Samiti. Public places will be searched by the Panchayat Samiti. The purchase of goods for the open gym is to be done through the GEM portal. All this work will be done with the funds of the 15th Finance Commission.

Purchase of open gym accessories from Gem Portal

In the open gym, swings, sliders, rotating iron wheels, etc. will be installed for the children. In panchayats, with the consent of panchayat secretary, head and other members, their purchase will be done through Gem portal. Full amount will be made available on giving the details of the expenditure from the Panchayat. It will not be valid if the goods are purchased outside the Gem portal.

Schools became open gyms due to non-availability of public space

In Panchayats, the Panchayat Samiti has to select the public place. In case of non-availability of public space, there will be arrangement of open gym in schools. There is also a plan to make libraries in schools. In the district, in the east, the place was selected for the construction of gym and park in Bakhtiyarpur, Punpun, Khusrupur, Daniyawan, Masodhi, Paliganj, Bihta, Sampatchak, Naubatpur. There was a hindrance due to the supply of goods for the Open Gym through the Gem portal. Now a plan is being made to work on it from a new end.

Report: Pramod Jha, Patna

