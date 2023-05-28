Bihar: Now breaking traffic rules is not good, challan will come directly on mobile with photo, know new system

There have been many road accidents in Bihar in the recent past due to wrong driving. Many people have lost their lives in these accidents. But now those who break the traffic rules in Muzaffarpur Smart City will not be safe. It is being told that those who disobey the traffic rules at eight traffic posts of the city are now being sent challans on mobile with the image. It has started on Saturday from the command and control office of Smart City. Earlier people used to raise various questions due to lack of photo of violation of traffic rules on the challan. By improving the software, it is now sending images with proof of breaking traffic rules. This has been confirmed by traffic police station Dharmendra Kumar.

Traffic SHO Dharmendra Kumar told that in the past, a city businessman had rammed his car in the wrong direction by jumping the traffic signal near Banaras Bank Chowk. On this, an online challan of five thousand rupees was sent on his mobile. The businessman had given an application to the SSP through an organization and said that despite his vehicle not breaking the traffic rules, a challan of five thousand rupees has been sent to his mobile. The Senior Superintendent of Police had asked for the report after investigating them. After this, he sent the report along with the image of the vehicle. It is clearly visible in the image that the scooty is coming from the front, yet the car is seen going on the wrong side.

On Saturday, before the installation of traffic lights at Aghoria Bazar Chowk, the traffic police station inspected the Golambar being constructed at the intersection. The four traffic jawans present there were also informed about how to drive the vehicles of their respective lanes smoothly so that there is no jam.

From January 1 to April 30, a challan of one crore 95 lakh 85 thousand has been deducted for disobeying the traffic rules in the district. According to the traffic police, this challan has been issued for breaking traffic rules at all 42 traffic posts in the city, high speed vehicles on NH-28, integrated vehicles and traffic signals at eight intersections under Smart City. Out of this Rs 21 lakh 18 thousand has been deposited in cash. The remaining one crore 74 lakh 67 thousand rupees challan is yet to be deposited.