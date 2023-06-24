Bihar: Now customers will get fresh fish, vendors will get fish marketing kit, know the benefits…

A state in Eastern India: Fish marketing kit will be made available to the vendors of the district to deliver clean and fresh fish to the customers in Muzaffarpur. Sellers’ trend is better for this pest related to Chief Minister’s Fish Marketing Scheme. According to the statistics of the District Fisheries Department, 158 fish vendors from the city to the rural areas have so far applied for insects. To whom the exercise of providing insects on subsidy is going on. From city to village, fish vendors can apply for this in roadside, square-intersections, market or haat. According to the Fisheries Department, the last date for the application has been kept till June 30. Fish eaters will get the benefit of this scheme. Under this scheme, completely hygienic fish will be made available to the customers. Whose food will be healthy. District Fisheries Officer Dr. Nutan said that the employees of the department are giving information about the scheme at the block level so that more and more vendors can take advantage of this scheme. So far more than 150 applications have been made.

This type of material will be found in insect

ice box

umbrella to protect from sun and rain

stainless steel cutter

steel scrubber

Scales Batkhara

tarpaulin sheet

plastic bucket mug

plastic tub

aerator machine

Insect cost price is different for urban and rural areas

Under the scheme, there is a provision of 70 percent grant from the department on fish marketing. However, the cost price of the marketing insect is different for retailers in urban and rural areas. According to the information received from the department, the cost price is Rs 25,000 for the urban area, while Rs 19,000 for the rural area. 70 percent subsidy will be given to the vendors on this cost price.

The aim is to give a clean look to the fish market

The main objective of this scheme is to give a clean look to the fish market at the district level with necessary infrastructure. Along with this, by giving hygienic pest to small and unorganized fish traders, fresh fish has to be made available to the customers with cleanliness. In which, along with employment opportunities, the income of fish farmers and fish businessmen can increase.

