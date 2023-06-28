Bihar: Now employees will come in formal dress in the education department office, ban on wearing jeans and T-shirts

After IAS KK Pathak became the Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department in Bihar, orders are being issued continuously to improve the arrangements. In this sequence, the education department has now issued another big order, in which it has been said that no employee and officer will come to the office wearing T-shirts and jeans pants. Now all the officials and employees posted in Education Department Patna will come to the office wearing formal clothes only.

Ban on wearing jeans and T-shirts

The Administration Directorate of the Education Department has banned the entry of employees and officers wearing T-shirts and jeans in the Secretariat of the Education Department located at Vikas Bhavan. An order to this effect has been issued. Administration Director Subodh Kumar Chaudhary has written in the order issued in this context that all the officials and employees posted in the Education Department Patna should come to the office wearing dignified formal clothes. It is also written in the letter that the office bearers and employees of the department are coming in informal dress against the office culture, which is against the dignity of the office.

Education Department issued the order

The Education Department has issued this order related to the dress code for officers and employees on Wednesday, 28 June. Whose copy has been sent to Additional Chief Secretary, Emergency Secretary of Education Department, Personal Assistant to Secretary, Personal Assistant to Special Secretary, All Directors, Joint Secretary, Deputy Director (Administration), Deputy Secretary, Officer on Special Duty, all office bearers and employees .

Bihar Education Department: Monitoring of teachers started with the app, the honorarium of the education servant will be deducted if the attendance of the children is less. t)sachiwalya patna