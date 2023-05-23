Bihar: Now government buildings and properties will be renovated with MP fund, plan will have to be approved in 45 days

Patna, Bihar’s Planning and Development Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav said that the Member of Parliament Local Development Scheme (MPLADS) has been made more transparent. For this, the Department of Statistics and Program Implementation has prepared a new guideline 2023. This will help the Members of Parliament to recommend developmental works according to the changing needs of the society. The Planning and Development Minister was addressing the workshop organized at the MPLAD’s convention building on Tuesday.

The entire process will be conducted through the web portal

Bijendra Prasad Yadav said that under the new guidelines, the entire process of fund flow will be conducted through the web portal. This will prove to be more transparent and accountable in the monitoring system in real time. The efficiency and effectiveness of planning work will become effective. The Planning and Development Minister said that a provision has been made to carry out repair work from the Chief Minister’s Area Development Fund. Which is getting good results.

The center accepted the request of the Bihar government

The Central Government has accepted many requests of Bihar in the Guidelines for Members of Parliament Local Development Scheme (MPLADS) 2023 and the new guidelines issued for the new fund flow process. Now on the lines of Chief Minister Area Development Scheme of Bihar, renovation and repair of government buildings and properties will also be done through MPlands scheme. At the same time, on the recommendation of the MPs, the district authority will have to give information about the approval of the plan within 45 days, earlier this period was fixed at 75.

Bihar has 40 Lok Sabha MPs and 16 Rajya Sabha MPs.

It is noteworthy that Bihar has a total of 40 MPs in the Lok Sabha and 16 in the Rajya Sabha. To whom five crores are given annually for these schemes. Five crores are given annually to them to be spent in the development works of the area. In the workshop, Additional Chief Secretary of Planning and Development Department Dr. Arunish Chawana, Central Statistics and Program Implementation Ministry Additional Secretary Alok Shekhar, Department Additional Director, Planning and Development Dhirendra Narayan Mishra, Chief Engineer, Engineer of Local Area Engineering Organization Vimal Kumar including all Respected departmental officials were also present.

