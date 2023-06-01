Bihar: Now there will be no negligence in mid-day meal, team of DM and DEO will keep an eye, know what are the orders of education department

After the incidents of lizards and snakes being found in the mid-day meal in government schools of Bihar, the education department has come into alert mode. In recent times, many children have lost their lives by eating such contaminated food. Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department Deepak Kumar Singh has directed all the District Officers, District Education Officers and District Officers of PM Nutrition Scheme to take seriousness in such matters. Form a team of officers for investigation and get the mid-day meal checked. Let us tell you that this scheme has been started to save children from malnutrition and to make them aware of education across the country.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department Deepak Kumar Singh has instructed the officers that if any complaint is received in the operation of the Mid Day Meal Scheme, then after investigation the culprits should be identified and punitive action should be taken as per the rules. Please tell that the parents of the children are also complaining about the mess in the MDM food. In such a situation, the Additional Chief Secretary told in the official letter that instructions have been given to distribute the mid-day meal after tasting. Along with this, instructions have also been given to take care of the cleanliness of the kitchen. Even after this, negligence is being taken in the operation of the mid-day meal scheme from the district and block level.

According to information, in the last few days there have been incidents of lizards and snakes being found in the mid-day meal. In which the matter of some school children falling ill also came to the fore. Keeping this in view, the education department has given these guidelines. Earlier, 23 children had died after consuming toxic mid-day meal at Mashrak Gandaman School in Saran district. After the incident, the government and the district administration was completely shaken.