Bihar: Nursing staff in Magadh Medical got angry, announced to stop work, know the whole matter

The anger of the nursing staff of Magadh Medical College and Hospital, Gaya’s biggest hospital, erupted on Tuesday. His anger erupted due to no action taken on the students of BAC Nursing even after threatening to pick up the nurses in the emergency of Magadh Medical six days ago and on Monday night. The nursing staff announced that if action was not taken against the students by Tuesday night, work would be stopped on Wednesday.

off work for three hours

If the nursing staff stop working in the hospital, then the treatment of patients in the hospital will be greatly affected. Even on Tuesday, the patient had to face a lot of trouble in the event of stoppage of work for three hours. On Tuesday, the nursing staff stopped work and spread a carpet in the hall outside the Superintendent’s office, demanding action against the culprits, then sat on it and started holding an emergency meeting.

The hospital kept giving assurance of action

It is already publicized in the hospital that laying a carpet in the hall means that the work has to be stopped. For about three hours, the nursing staff stopped work and held a meeting demanding action. During this, Deputy Superintendent of Hospital Dr. NK Paswan, Magadh Medical Police Station President Shailesh Kumar kept on assuring action against the agitating nursing staff. But, no one was ready to accept.

The inquiry committee recommended punishing the students at the level of the principal.

In view of the attitude of the agitators, the members of the inquiry committee formed in the case of the assault were engaged in preparing for action by watching the CCTV cameras till late evening. By late evening, the committee has recommended in its report that one student of BAC Nursing, who had been involved in assault, should be punished at the level of the principal for year back, the other three for semester back, and in addition to this, the students who came for emergency from the hostel for assault.

Round of threats and lobbying

The hospital nursing staff was even tried to lobby with threats to withdraw the case and settle the matter. But, after assaulting the nursing staff and threatening to reach emergency on Monday night, the matter worsened further. As soon as the morning broke, the nursing staff along with the leaders of their employees union prepared the outline of the movement. Now the nursing staff has directly warned the administration that if action is not taken, they will stop work.

Action will be taken in any case

In this regard, the Deputy Superintendent of the hospital Dr. NK Paswan said that such behavior on the part of the student is a matter of great concern. The Principal of BAC Nursing was instructed to take action against the student on the very day of commencement. The situation has reached here because of not taking action. He said that the principal has been told in clear words that in case of not taking action and defending the student, a letter will be written to the government against him. The members of the committee have held a meeting in a hurry. The investigation report is likely to come by late evening. After that action will be taken in every situation.

what is the matter

Let us inform that in the emergency ward of Magadh Medical Hospital, there was a fight between the nursing staff and the student who had come for training from BSC Nursing last Thursday afternoon. Nursing staff Rajeev Ranjan posted in the emergency ward was seriously injured in the fight. His treatment is going on in emergency. Due to the fight, the treatment in the emergency was completely stalled for about two hours. Relatives and ward boys of many patients were injured. Injured Rajeev Ranjan told that a BSC nursing student gave red BHT to the patient related to the police case. On being asked not to give BHT, he started fighting. When other staff and relatives of the patients came to stop him, he called other colleagues from the nursing hostel and assaulted them all. After that everyone went to the hostel.