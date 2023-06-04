Bihar: On the initiative of SDM, the girl child saved from becoming a ‘girl bride’, the marriage was stopped on the information of child helpline

Begusarai, On the initiative of Teghda sub-divisional officer Rakesh Kumar, a 16-year-old girl was saved from getting married in Mananpur village of Bhagwanpur. On the instructions of Sub-Divisional Officer Rakesh Kumar, the Bhagwanpur police went to Mananpur village of Ward No. 8 of Banwaripur Panchayat and appealed to the girl’s family to stop the marriage with the help of the local people. On seeing the police at the wedding ceremony, the relatives hid the girl dressed as a bride somewhere in the house.

The game of checkmate went on all night

The game of check and match went on throughout the night between the Bhagwanpur police and the family members of the girl. The police team camped overnight in Mananpur village to recover the girl. Late night the police team recovered the girl and brought her to Bhagwanpur police station. In Bhagwanpur police station, the police team taught the girl’s family a lesson about the harm caused by marrying a daughter at an early age. In front of the police, the family members of the girl took a pledge to get married only when the girl becomes an adult. Later, on the instructions of senior officers, the police handed over the minor girl to her family members.

ordered to stop the marriage

Sub-Divisional Officer Rakesh Kumar said that information was received from the child helpline that Vijay Paswan’s 16-year-old daughter is about to get married in Mananpur village of ward number eight of Banwaripur panchayat of Bhagwanpur police station area. Through the Child Helpline, instructions were given to stop the marriage of the said minor girl. In the light of the information of the child helpline, instructions were given to the Bhagwanpur police to stop the marriage of the minor. On seeing the police, the relatives of the girl hid the girl dressed as a bride somewhere in the house.

saved from early marriage

The Bhagwanpur police recovered the minor girl late at night and saved her from getting married at an early age. Later the Bhagwanpur police handed over the minor girl to her family members. Due to the positive efforts of Teghra SDM Rakesh Kumar, a minor girl was saved from becoming a ‘girl bride’ in Bhagwanpur police station area of ​​Begusarai district.