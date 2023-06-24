Bihar: On the pretext of a police job, then raped a girl student, threatening to make the video viral...

A state in Eastern India: A 16-year-old girl student living in Benibad OP area of ​​Gaighat police station of Muzaffarpur has been raped by luring her to get a job in the police. The accused is also a resident of Gaighat police station area. The accused is now pressurizing the student to have a forced relationship. Otherwise, he is threatening to make his objectionable video and photo viral on social media. Due to this, the student is in a lot of panic. The victim alleges that the woman reached the police station to make a written complaint about the incident, but the FIR was not registered in the police station, so she was forced to come to the SSP office to complain. The student has appealed for justice by giving an application to SSP Rakesh Kumar.

Darbhanga forcibly taken by bike

In the application submitted to the SSP, the student has told that on June 13, the accused, who is a resident of Gaighat police station area, messaged on WhatsApp on her mother’s mobile. He said come from your house near the west bridge. When she reached, the accused was already standing with the bike. He lured to get a job in the police. Said that a person is going from Muzaffarpur towards Darbhanga, he has to be met in Beniabad. After that he took him there sitting on the bike. On reaching there, he said that the person he was supposed to meet had gone to Darbhanga. After this, he forcibly took the bike to Darbhanga. During this, she asked her mother to talk to the accused on mobile, but she refused.

Threatening to make video and photo viral

Taking her to his camp in Darbhanga, the accused forcibly made physical relation with her. Took video and photo of it. After this, keeping the food and drink items in the room, locked it from outside and went away. Then, on the evening of June 16, he returned to his camp. Said that the person giving the job will come in the morning. Then, made physical relation with her. The next morning he took me to another dera saying that he would get a job. Sitting there, he left. From there he informed his mother about the whole matter, so she took him with her. Due to the fear of public shame, the application was not given in the police station. Now the accused is forcibly giving pressure to have a relationship. Otherwise, he is threatening to make the video and photo viral.

