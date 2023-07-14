Bihar: Once upon a time, the tune of Kudhani flute was heard till Bangladesh, know why the demand has reduced now

Bihar News: Artisans make flutes at Kudhani in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar. Many people here are engaged in the work of making flute for four generations. Once the tune of these flutes could be heard till Bangladesh. This means that this flute used to be exported to Bangladesh. Those days used to be something else. But, now their time has changed. There is a reason for this too. The artisan is now forced to appeal for help. Please tell that apart from Bangladesh, this flute was once in demand in the entire state.

15 Muslim families make flutes

Melodious flutes are made in Bada Sumera Murgiya Chak village of Kudhani block of the district. Its tone resonates from Nepal to Bangladesh. Tell that 15 Muslim families of the village make flute. The fourth generation of this family is continuously engaged in the work of making flutes. There is a demand for flute made in Kudhani. Let us tell you a special thing about these families that here from elders to children also like this work very much. Everyone is engaged in this work. Noor Mohammad, the person making the flute, says that he has been engaged in the work of making flute since the age of 10. He has been making flute since the age of 10 only.

Making flute after reed cultivation

They cultivate reeds to make flutes. It is believed that the flute used in the hands of Krishna in Dwapar Yuga was made of reed. Along with pen, flute is also made from reed. Its wood without knots makes it easy to make a flute. Reed wood is used in the flute. At the same time, now there has been a decrease in reed plants. It is rarely seen. It is said that instead of this, now Chinese goods are seen. At the same time, artisans in Kudhani still make flutes in the traditional way after cultivating reeds.

Purchase of reeds from other district as well

The artisans of Kudhani buy reeds from other districts for making flutes. Reeds are cultivated in Chandwara, Bada Sumera, Lakdhai, Motipur in the city. Village artisan Mohammad Rizwan has informed the local media that he buys reeds for one rupee. On the other hand, it costs four to five rupees to make a flute.

Manufacture of 100 to 110 flutes in a day

Here artisans make 100 to 110 flutes in a day. It costs four to five rupees to make one. On the other hand, according to Rizwana Khatoon, his house runs only because of the manufacture of flute. There are many such families here, whose sustenance is done after doing the work of making flute. There are many such families here, who only do the work of making flutes from reeds. This second one doesn’t do any work.

Artisans demanded financial assistance

Flute artisans are suffering that they are not getting any help to preserve their art. They demand that financial assistance should be provided to them by the government. If they get a grant from the government, then there will be some improvement in their condition. Today the artisan is forced to seek help from the government. Along with this, they are also demanding seeds and grants for reed cultivation.

Mobile has a bad effect on business

It is known that there is a lot of demand for flute in the fairs as well as festivals. But, mobile has made a very bad impact on the income of the artisans. Now people are spending more time on mobile. Earlier, flute sellers used to sell flute by roaming in the streets and localities. But, now children also spend more time on the phone. Phone has become a part of people’s life. Due to this the market of flute is being left behind. There has been a decrease in its demand. Earlier people used to hear the sound of flute around their houses. It used to be quite attractive too. It was nice to hear that. But, now it is decreasing.

