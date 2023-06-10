Bihar: One and a half dozen houses burnt due to fire during cooking in Vaishali, cylinder blast in tea shop in Munger

The outbreak of severe heat continues in Bihar. Fireballs are raining from the sky. The temperature of the state has crossed 44 degrees. People are unnecessarily avoiding going out of their homes. At the same time, the incidents of fire have also increased. Incidents of fire are coming to the fore almost daily. Incidents of fire have happened in many parts of Bihar on Friday. The cylinder blast incident created a stir in Vaishali and Munger.

Vaishali caught fire during cooking

In Murtujapur Dumri village of Raghopur Narsanda Panchayat of Patepur police station area of ​​Vaishali district, more than one and a half dozen houses were burnt to ashes due to the fire that broke out during cooking. After the fire incident, there was hue and cry in the entire village. In no time, the fire took a terrible form and took the whole village in its lap. Goods worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in the fire incident.

More than one and a half dozen houses caught fire

According to information, a sudden fire broke out while cooking food in the house of Manoj Rai, a resident of Murtujapur Dumri village of Patepur police station area late on Friday evening. After the house caught fire, the women started making noise. By the time people gathered on the spot after hearing the noise, the fire took a terrible form and engulfed more than one and a half dozen nearby houses.

Bihar: Stones pelted fire engine which arrived late after massive fire in Munger, injured driver ran away from the spot with the vehicle

Police station’s official number found closed, commotion

As soon as the fire broke out, people started running out of their houses, due to which an atmosphere of panic was created in the entire village. After the fire, people called the Patepur police to inform about the incident, but the official phone of the police station remained switched off. After about half an hour, two teams of police and fire brigade reached the spot. By then all the household items including the house had been burnt to ashes in the fire.

cattle died due to scorching

In this incident in Vaishali, information has been received that many cattle died due to scorching. A lot of anger was seen among the people on the late arrival of police and fire brigade. The fire brigade team that reached the spot, after a lot of effort, with the help of the villagers, kept on controlling the fire.

fire in munger

A fire broke out on Friday due to the explosion of a gas cylinder in a tea shop located in Sabzi Mandi operating in the Safiabad market committee premises of Munger. Due to this, an atmosphere of chaos prevailed there. The fire fighting team overcame the fire. While two people including the shopkeeper were injured. He has been admitted to Sadar Hospital for treatment.

Injured people sitting at the tea shop

The people sitting at the tea shop got injured. On the information of the incident, the fire brigade team reached and normalized the situation by extinguishing the fire. On the other hand, 10 houses were burnt in a fierce fire on Friday near Asha Tola Durga place of Bariarpur block. While two shops were also burnt in this fire.