Bihar: One-and-a-half-year-old boy crushed to death by tractor in Gaya, angry people block road and set fire

Bihar News: A one and a half year old child died after being crushed by a tractor in Bihar’s Gaya district. This whole matter is related to the Dobhi police station area of ​​the district. Here a tractor ran over a one and a half year old child. Due to this the child died on the spot. Angry villagers set the tractor on fire and blocked the road with the dead body. The villagers told that this incident happened when the tractor of Ramji Yadav of the village was returning fast after dropping sand of a person from the village. During this, one and a half year old child of Tuntun Yadav of the village Pritam Kumar was playing at the door of his house. The tractor coming fast trampled Pritam Kumar who was playing.

Tractor driver absconded leaving the vehicle

Due to this, Pritam died on the spot. After this incident, the tractor driver fled leaving the vehicle. Enraged by this incident, the villagers set the tractor on fire. The administrative officials who reached the spot also had to face the anger of the angry people. The situation became tense. At the same time, the relatives of the deceased allege that there was a dispute earlier. After this this incident has been executed. At the same time, the angry people have set the tractor on fire.

Police engaged in investigation of the case

As soon as the information about the incident was received, the police reached the spot. The police pacified the angry people. Along with this, it has started taking further action. At present, no one has been arrested by the police in this case. But the relatives of the deceased are alleging murder. The police is continuously engaged in action in this matter.

