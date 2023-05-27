Bihar: One killed in a fierce truck-magic collision in Siwan, half a dozen people of the family returning from Tilak ceremony injured

The havoc of speed is being seen continuously in Siwan. After Friday, there has been a death in a road accident on Saturday as well. A Tata Magic passenger car was hit hard by an uncontrolled truck. In which one person died while more than half a dozen people were injured. All are being told of the same family. The injured have been admitted to Siwan Sadar Hospital. The incident is near Panjwar village of Raghunathpur police station area.

Truck and Tata Magic head-on collision

According to information, a family was returning from Tilak ceremony on Saturday. Meanwhile, there was a head-on collision between the truck and the Tata Magic early in the morning. The driver fled with the truck while the local people admitted the injured to the hospital. The doctor declared one person dead. Residents of Santhi village of Raghunathpur have become victims of the accident.

Bihar: Three school children who went to bathe in the river drowned in Supaul, when the diver pulled out the bodies of all three, there was an uproar.

Woman injured in road accident referred to Sadar Hospital

A woman was seriously injured after falling from her bike near Leela Shah’s Pokhara of Daronda police station area. It is being told that on Friday afternoon, a woman sitting on a bike coming from Bagora suddenly fell down and got injured. He was admitted to the local health center for treatment. Medical Officer Dr. Harishankar Singh referred to the Sadar Hospital in view of the serious condition after first aid. The woman has suffered severe head injuries in the accident. The injured woman has been identified as Lilavati Devi, a resident of Mathia in the police station area.

Bike rider injured in road accident died while going to Gorakhpur

A bike rider injured in a road accident a day ago died on the Laxmipur overbridge of Mairwa-Siwan main road. On receiving the information of the death, there was uproar among the family members. Hari Kishun Ram, the 47-year-old son of the deceased Rampati Ram, is said to be. Relatives told that while going from Darauli to their village Vijaypur, the passenger bus hit from behind, due to which the bike rider was seriously injured. While taking the injured to Gorakhpur for treatment, he died near Thawe.