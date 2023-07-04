Bihar: Onion started crying after tomato, know how much the price increased in three days

Patna. After the tomato turned red, now the onion has also started shedding more tears. An increase of five to 10 rupees has been seen in the price of onion in the vegetable markets of Patna in the last three days. Where common people were worried about the price of tomatoes, now they are facing double whammy due to increase in onion prices. The situation is such that three days ago, onion was being sold at Rs 20 per kg in the mandis of Patna.

25 to 30 rupees per kg onion

On Tuesday, the price of onion has reached Rs 25 to 30 per kg. The main reason for this is the decrease in income. Earlier where 10 trucks (about 200 tonnes) of onions were coming from Nashik in the mandis of Patna. Now its number has reduced to five-six. Means 100 tonnes of onions have arrived.

Speed ​​came after changing the weather

Onion wholesaler Anand Rinku told that due to changing weather, onion is getting spoiled fast. Also this time the crop is affected. Due to this, the arrival of onion is decreasing. He told that the price of onion will increase further in the coming days.

Traders told that earlier the price was Rs 10 to 12 per kg in the wholesale market, which has now increased to Rs 17-18, while onion is being sold at Rs 25 to 30 in the retail market.

Effect of inflation! Tomato reached 100, garlic reached 150 rupees per kg, cumin also became expensive by 100 rupees

what does the public say

Rakesh Agarwal, who came to Anta Ghat to buy vegetables, told that he had bought two kg of onions on Tuesday due to the increase in the price. He says that inside the market, he did not see any difference between the price of tomato and the retail price of the local market.

On the other hand, Santosh Singh, who is buying vegetables in Kadamkuan, told that the inflation of onion and tomato has completely spoiled the taste of the plate.

