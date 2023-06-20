Bihar: Opium smuggling gang busted by train, four smugglers caught from Gaya Junction

Patna. Opium is supplied through train from Chatra in Jharkhand to Ludhiana, Ferozepur and other districts of Punjab. This was revealed when the Railway Police team raided near Shiv Mandir located in the circulating area of ​​Gaya Junction and caught four including a minor with 2.8 kg of opium. The price of the recovered opium is said to be around Rs 2.5 lakh in the market.

5000 rupees and four mobile phones were also recovered

The arrested smugglers include kingpin Saryug Kumar, Bablu Kumar, Vijender Kumar and a minor. Rs 5000 and four mobile phones have also been recovered from these people. Saryug has gone to jail under NDPS Act from Mukurur police station in Punjab and Bablu has gone to jail under Arms Act from Kunda police station in Jharkhand.

2.8 kg opium recovered in search

It is said that all these accused had reached Gaya Junction by car carrying a consignment of opium from a person named Baru in Chatra. After this, he had bought a general compartment ticket to go from Gaya Junction by Ganga-Sutlej Express. Meanwhile, the railway police got information and then these people were searched, then 2.8 kg of opium was recovered from these people.

Gang used to send opium in many districts of Punjab

The kingpin Saryug is a resident of Chukru village and Bablu Bhura village of Chatra. Vijender is a resident of Pratapgarh in UP. Railway Police has also contacted Chatra Police to catch other members of its gang. Rail SP AS Thakur told that this gang used to transport opium from Chatra to many districts of Punjab.