Bihar: Opposing illegal relationship cost husband dear, wife and father-in-law stabbed him

Bihar News: In Bihar’s Begusarai district, it became costly for the husband to oppose his wife’s illegal relationship. Actually, here a man reached his in-laws house with a complaint about his wife’s affair. After this he complained about this to his father-in-law and wife’s family. It is being told that when the son-in-law went to sleep after having dinner, the father-in-law and wife attacked him with a knife. After this he woke up and ran away from his in-laws house.

Father-in-law and wife attacked the victim

The incident is of Marsaiti of Teghda police station area of ​​the district. The injured youth is a resident of Dashrathpur of Mansoorchak police station area. His name is Chandan Kumar. The injured has informed that his wife is having an illegal relationship with one of her own relatives. After getting information about this, he was continuously opposing it. He came to his in-laws house to protest against this. Here he complained about the matter to his father-in-law and other family members of his wife. But, father-in-law and wife attacked him.

Injured continues to be treated in hospital

The victim has informed the police about the matter. After this, the police reached the spot and admitted the injured to the hospital. According to the information, all the accused are absconding since the incident. Injured Chandan Kumar told that he was married in the year 2019 to Dilkhush Kumari, daughter of Umed Singh, a resident of Marsaiti village. After this everything was fine for a few days. His wife Dilkhush Kumari fell in love with a relative in her own home. The injured was opposing it. But, his wife did not listen to him. At present, the victim has demanded the arrest of the accused.

