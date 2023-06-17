Bihar: Opposing illegal relationship cost the wife dearly, husband killed her

A state in Eastern India: The husband killed his wife along with other family members on late Friday night in ward five Hasanpura village of Giddha Panchayat under Shankarpur police station area of ​​Madhepura. Station head Siyavar Mandal has taken the body into custody and sent it to Sadar Hospital for postmortem. According to information, Laltu Mehta, son of Hasanpura resident Jaykumar Mehta, was married ten years ago to Sanju Kumari, daughter of Ramdat Mehta of Latraha village of Supaul district. After marriage, the relationship between the two was going well.

Executed the incident together with family members

It is being told that in the meanwhile Lallu had an illegitimate relationship with a woman from the village itself. After getting information about this, late on Friday night, Laltu Mehta along with other family members killed the wife after opposing the husband’s wrongdoing. On Saturday, to give another form of murder, he was taken to Madhepura Medical College for treatment, where the doctors declared him dead.

The mother of the deceased woman said, the son-in-law had an illegal relationship with the sister-in-law

Sulekha Devi, the mother of the deceased woman Sanju Devi, said that my son-in-law Laltu Mehta had an illegal relationship with her sister-in-law. My daughter used to oppose this. Because of this my daughter was murdered on Friday night.

Police recovered indigenous mask from the trunk kept in the house

After the incident, the police reached for investigation and recovered the desi mask from the box kept in the house. It may be known that earlier the video of Lattu firing during a wedding ceremony in the village itself went viral.

investigation of the case continues

While giving information about the incident, Siyavar Mandal of Shankarpur police station said that the dead body has been taken into custody and sent to Sadar Hospital for postmortem. All the members of the house are absconding. A country made mask has been recovered during the investigation. The case is being investigated.

