Bihar: Orgy of criminals in Patna, firing from Bihta to Patna City, two killed, two injured

The orgy of criminals has been seen in Bihar’s Patna. Within the last 24 hours, there has been an incident of firing from Patna City to Bihta. It is being told that it happened late on Sunday night in Maheshpur locality of Mehdiganj police station area of ​​Patna City. A young man has died in the firing. While the other is injured. Police has sent the dead body to NMCH for postmortem. Station Officer Dharmendra Kumar said that 45-year-old Shashi Bhushan Prasad, a resident of Ekangarsarai, works as a mason. He was sitting at the outpost in a shed-like house built by a contractor, when the miscreants targeted a young man named Vishnu and opened fire. The bullet hit his head and he died. Vishnu is injured in the firing, whose treatment is going on in a private hospital. The police station chief told that the matter is being investigated. Criminal cases have also been registered against the injured.

Murder of land trader in Bihta

In Bihta, adjacent to Patna, late on Sunday night, criminals shot dead a land trader sitting outside the house in Amhara village. It is being told that unknown criminals came riding on a bike. The granddaughter of a land dealer has also been injured in this incident. He is being treated in a private hospital. The deceased has been identified as 50-year-old Sunil Sao, a resident of Amhara village under Bihta police station area. After getting information about the incident, people blocked Bihta-Aurangabad main road and Bihta Bikram main road for several hours by arson. Angry people took the dead body from the hospital to the house in the presence of the police. Bihta police station chief cum trainee DSP Dr. Anu Kumari pacified the people.

Seven bullet casings found at the spot

Giving information regarding the incident, Bihta police station in-charge cum trainee DSP Anu Kumari said that Amhara’s land trader Sunil Saav was shot dead by bike-borne criminals. His granddaughter was also injured in the incident. Angry people have taken the dead body from the hospital home. The police is trying to convince them. Seven bullet casings have been found at the scene of the incident. Raids are being conducted to arrest the criminals.

