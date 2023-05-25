Bihar Panchayat by-election: 90-year-old woman came to cast her vote sitting on a handcart, seeing the enthusiasm people praised

Bihar Panchayat By Election: Panchayat by-election is going on in Bihar. For this, voting will be held till 5 pm. Tell that voting is taking place in 593 panchayats of 300 blocks. Voters are voting for a total of 605 seats. Meanwhile, a beautiful picture has emerged from Vaishali. Here a unique picture has been seen from a panchayat of the district. In fact, a 90-year-old woman came to vote with the help of a handcart. Explain that it is unable to run. But, definitely wanted to vote.

The elderly reached the polling station sitting on a handcart

90 year old pigeon goddess is unable to walk. She reached the polling station sitting on a cart. The old woman cannot walk. But, she wanted to vote. For this reason, his grandson took him on a handcart and reached the polling station. Sujit Kumar, the grandson of an elderly voter, told that his grandmother is 90 years old. She cannot walk. There was no vehicle arrangement. So, he has brought his grandmother on the handcart.

People show enthusiasm at polling stations

Tell that voting is being done on 605 seats of 593 panchayats. Crowds of people gathered at the polling stations since morning. Long queues formed at polling stations. Many people have cast their votes in this election which runs from 7 in the morning to 5 in the evening. People have used their votes. Enthusiasm was seen among the people at the centers. Meanwhile, the elderly woman reached to vote sitting on the cart. During this, apart from family members, policemen were also present with him. Everyone praised the courage of the 90-year-old woman.

