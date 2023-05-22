Bihar Panchayat by-election: separate voting compartment for chief, panchayat member and panch, campaigning will be closed today

In the Panchayat sub-election in Patna district on May 25, the election of Mukhiya, Panchayat member and Panch will be held through EVMs. For this, separate voting compartments will be made at the polling stations. 86 polling stations have been set up for the elections to be held in 11 blocks in the district. The campaigning by the candidates regarding the election will stop at 5 pm on Tuesday.

Counting of votes on May 27

In the election, 25 candidates for the post of head, 14 candidates for panchayat member and 12 candidates for panch are in the fray in five panchayats. On May 25, votes will be cast from 7 am to 5 pm. The counting of votes will take place on May 27 from 8 am. There will be photography of the voters who cast their votes. All preparations have been made to make the polling fair and fear-free. DM Dr. Chandrashekhar Singh and SSP Rajeev Mishra have jointly issued an order regarding this.

43 magistrates for EVM collection

The DM has instructed all the officials and personnel associated with the election to reach the polling station on time and give information to the preferred officer. Patrol team cum EVM collection magistrate 43 have been made. They have to contribute at the dispatch site on May 24 at 8 am. Sector and in-charge magistrates attached to the cluster centers have been made.

Section-144 up to a distance of 200 meters from the polling station

Sector Magistrate, Zonal Magistrate and Super Zonal Magistrate have been deputed in the Panchayat to prevent election violence and to maintain a peaceful environment. Panchayat boundaries will be sealed a day before the elections. Section-144 will remain in force up to a distance of 200 meters from the polling station. DDC Tanay Sultania and Rural SP Syed Imran Masood will be in the preferred charge of law and order. All SDOs and SDPOs will be in full charge of their respective areas.

Election personnel deputed

In the presence of DM Dr. Chandrashekhar Singh and observers deputed by the commission, randomization of election personnel was done in the collectorate. Third randomization of polling personnel and second randomization of counting personnel took place. 510 polling personnel (Presiding Officer, Polling Officer-1, Polling Officer-2, Polling Officer-3A and Polling Officer-3B), 55 PCCP and 102 counting personnel (counting supervisor, counting assistant and counting micro observer) by the State Election Commission Randomization was done according to the prescribed standards.

Mock poll will be held 90 minutes before

There will be a mock poll in front of the candidates one and a half hour before the start of polling, so that if there is any problem, it can be rectified. The District Control Room will start functioning from Tuesday in the office room of the District Panchayati Raj Officer. Control rooms have also been set up in the blocks.

Election to be held in 11 blocks

Elections are to be held in 11 blocks of the district. It includes Sampatchak, Phulwarisharif, Danapur, Naubatpur, Maner, Bikram, Paliganj, Masodhi, Khusrupur, Ghoswari and Pandarak. The maximum number of candidates are in the fray for the post of Chief, eight in Naubatpur’s Chak Chechaul Panchayat, six in Mera-Patauna Panchayat in Paliganj, six in Ghoswari Panchayat, three in Pandarak East and two in Phulwarisharif’s Rampur-Faridpur Panchayat. Vajgrahas have been made in the blocks.