Bihar: Passenger bus coming from Chhattisgarh crashed in Naubatpur, 18 passengers injured, referred to Patna for treatment

Naubatpur, adjacent to Patna, the capital of Bihar, witnessed havoc of speed on Saturday morning. It is being told that a bus coming from Chhattisgarh to Patna collided with a tree between three and four in the morning. The collision was so severe that the entire front part of the bus broke. Hearing the sound of the collision, the people around reached the spot and got the injured off the bus. During this, about one and a half dozen bus passengers including the bus driver were injured. The information about the incident was given to Naubatpur police. After this, the injured were taken to Naubatpur hospital for treatment. From where some seriously injured patients were referred to Patna AIIMS.

It is being told that Rajhans Express was going to Patna from Raipur as usual. Meanwhile, the accident took place in front of Gopal Hospital on Naubatpur-Khagaul main road of Naubatpur police station area. In which one and a half dozen bus passengers including the driver were injured. With the help of the villagers, the injured were sent to Naubatpur Referral Hospital for treatment. After this, after first aid by the doctors, the bus driver has been sent to Patna for better treatment. Naubatpur Police Station President Prashant Kumar Bhardwaj told that a passenger bus collided with a tree in the early morning of Saturday near Vikram Mod. In which about 18 people were injured. At present, all the injured have been admitted to Patna AIIMS and treatment is going on. However, no one has lost his life in this incident.

A passenger in the bus told that he had boarded the bus from Raipur to Patna. Around 3 in the morning, all the passengers of the bus were sleeping when suddenly there was a strong jolt near Naubatpur. After this there was a cry. The passenger told that this accident could have happened due to sleepiness of the driver in the morning. However, it is being told that the condition of the driver injured in the accident is critical.

