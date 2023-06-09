Bihar: Passengers stopped the train due to AC failure in Humsafar Express, there was a lot of uproar at Gaya Junction

Passengers created a ruckus when the AC broke down in the bogies of Humsafar Express passing through Gaya Junction. There was a lot of resentment among the passengers and the train stood at Gaya Junction for hours. After which the railway officials took a front and pacified the passengers. The AC was switched on and after standing for about two hours the train was dispatched.

AC of 10 bogies of Humsafar Express broke down

Passengers created ruckus at Gaya railway station on Thursday afternoon after the AC of 10 bogies of Jammuvati-Sealdah Humsafar Express broke down. Passengers told that even before coming to DDU division, B-01, B-02-, B-03, B-04, B-05, B-08, B-12, B-14, B-15, And the AC of B-16 bogie was bad.

Not done properly in DDU circle

Passengers told that they complained about it but it was not rectified in DDU division. After this the said train reached Gaya Railway Station. Here the passengers complained about this to the railway officials. Passengers allege that nothing happened even after complaining.

No action was taken on the complaint in Gaya, then there was a ruckus

When the complaint did not make any difference even in Gaya, then after this the people traveling started creating ruckus. As soon as the information about the uproar was received, the RPF team as well as the railway officials reached and pacified the people. Passengers said that if the AC of this train had been repaired in DDU division itself, there would have been no need to create ruckus.

Train left after two hours

Here, the RPF team pacified the railway passengers and fed them bottled water. After this, the AC was started after asking for a new generator. Later, after about two hours after the AC was turned on, the said train was dispatched from Gaya railway station.