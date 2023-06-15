Bihar: Patna DM suspended the secretary of Salarpur Panchayat of Daniyawan, the chief will also measure, know the reason

Patna. The Secretary of Salarpur Panchayat of Daniyawan diverted the amount of solar light scheme to another scheme. Taking this matter seriously, the District Magistrate Dr. Chandrashekhar Singh has suspended the Panchayat Secretary and sought an explanation. Along with this, it has been recommended to remove the chief as well. The information about the investment made by the Panchayat Secretary in the second scheme was received by the District Magistrate-cum-Chief Minister of Rural Solar Street Light Scheme, Dr. Chandrashekhar Singh, Chairman of the District Level Coordination Committee, when he reviewed the process of installation of lights.

During this he also found that the process of installing lights is slow. On this, he directed the concerned agencies to speed up the work and made it clear that if the work is not satisfactory, legal action will be taken against them and they will be blacklisted and their work will be given to another agency. Along with this, the District Magistrate has given the responsibility of checking the solar lights to all the Block Panchayat Raj officials.

415 solar lights installed so far

It was brought to the notice of the District Magistrate by District Panchayat Raj Officer Sanjay Kumar Verma that a total of 415 solar street lights have been installed by the agencies so far. 282 solar lights have been installed by M/s Solex Energy Limited, 80 by M/s Shriram Sagar Construction and 53 by M/s Photonics Watertech Private Limited. On this, the District Magistrate assigned the task to all agencies to complete the work by 28 September.

Negligence of agencies also came to the fore

The District Magistrate found in the review that the achievement is negligible after the last meeting held on April 27, 2023 by the agency M / s Shriram Sagar Construction. The progress of M/s Photonics Watertech Pvt Ltd is also not satisfactory. He also found that PBG has not been deposited by M/s Shriram Sagar Construction. Because of this, work order could not be issued for installation of solar lights in Punpun, Paliganj and Dulhinbazar blocks.

Similarly, work order could not be issued for installation of solar lights in Sampatchak, Naubatpur and Maner blocks due to non-submission of PBG by M/s Photonics Watertech Private Limited. The District Magistrate warned both the agencies to improve their work.