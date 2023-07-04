Bihar: Patna police got big success in 4.50 crore gold and 9.85 cash loot case, one criminal arrested from Lucknow

On June 3, 2022, the police have arrested a criminal Ravi Rai in connection with the robbery of nine forts worth 4.50 crores and 9.85 lakh cash from the IIFL Gold Finance Company located in front of the police colony of Anisabad, Gardanibagh police station, Patna. Ravi Rai has looted gold in many states. He was arrested by the Patna Police from Flat No. 107 E-2 of Saryu Apartment, Lucknow with the help of SP Avinash Pandey’s team of UP’s Mau district. He is a resident of Siarhi Barjana village under Dehri Ghat police station of Mau district. He also looted gold in Mau. The police have brought him to Patna on Tuesday on transit remand.

Four accused still absconding

The accused has also given information about the names of his accomplices during interrogation. However, the gold looted from it has not been recovered. A mobile phone recovered from him has also been searched by the police. However, four others including Pankaj involved in the robbery are absconding. A criminal from Beur had called these criminals to Patna for loot. Pankaj is a resident of Galariha in Juhi Bazar of Gorakhpur. Another one is from Gorakhpur and the other is from Mau district.

Will be questioned on remand

In-charge City SP Central Rajesh Kumar and Secretariat DSP Sushil Kumar told that Ravi will be interrogated on remand, as the gold has not been recovered yet. Along with this, other criminals are still absconding.

Went by bike till Masodhi and then went out of the state sitting in Scorpio from Masodhi

It is said that on June 3, 2022, after carrying out the robbery incident in broad daylight, all the criminals reached Masaurhi with gold from the bike. After that he took a Scorpio on rent and left the state. When the police checked the CCTV footage, they came to know about their escape towards the draft. He was identified only from the picture in the footage. One criminal had a red colored Rakshasutra in his hand and had a light beard. This also helped the police a lot in the investigation. The CCTV footage was also sent to the UP Police and then they were completely identified. After this Patna police reached Mau, but all were absconding. Even the advertisement was pasted.

For six months, a team of Patna Police was doing camp in Mau

A team from Patna was camping in Mau for six months continuously and was in contact with the SP’s team there. After the incident, these criminals were constantly changing their location, so they were not being caught. The leaders of the gang are Ravi and Pankaj and these people have studied only up to Inter. Their father used to work in the coal mine of Dhanbad, due to which there was friendship. Meanwhile, Pankaj befriended some robbers and started executing the incident from 2017 itself. Pankaj, with the help of a relative of Gaya’s Wazirganj, in the year 2021, did Reiki of the Micro Finance Company, which gave gold loans, in Chandan Market located on Gaya-Nawada Main Road. After this, on August 3, 2021, Ravi and Pankaj looted two forts and 3.36 lakh cash from the company.

80 crore gold has been looted so far

They became a trouble for the police of many states by carrying out many big incidents of gold loot in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar, West Bengal, UP’s Mau, Rajasthan. Till now it is estimated that this gang has looted gold worth about 80 crores from many states. Ravi had also raped a minor in Mau and apart from this case, cases of attempt to murder and robbery are also registered. He was also sent to jail by the Mau police of UP in the case of rape, but he was released on bail. This gang has also built land and luxurious houses worth crores by selling the looted gold. The police will also take action to confiscate the property of these people.