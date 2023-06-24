Bihar: Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat schedule released, PM Narendra Modi can show green signal, know full details

Vande Bharat Express Train: Patna to Ranchi (Patna to RanchiVande Bharat train running between ) has been waiting for a long time. But now its wait is over. Railways has approved its schedule. It is being told that the operation of Vande Bharat Express running between Patna to Ranchi will start regularly from June 28. The number of this train has been issued by the Railways. In this regard, Hajipur’s Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Virendra Kumar said that the operation of Vande Bharat Express will be inaugurated from Ranchi railway station on June 27. It will be run regularly from June 28.

Train number will be 22349/22350

The number of Vande Bharat Express train running from Patna to Ranchi and Ranchi to Patna has also been issued by the Railways. Railway has issued number 2349/22350 for its new train. The train will be operated from this number only. Not only this, booking of tickets will also be done through this number on the system. CPRO told that this train will open from Patna and reach Ranchi from its scheduled time. Will open from Patna at 7 am. After this, Vande Bharat will reach Gaya Junction at around 8.25 am. Where it will leave for Ranchi after only 10 minutes stoppage.

Train trial has been done twice

Vande Bharat train running from Patna to Ranchi has been trialled twice from Rajendra Nagar Terminal. Both the times the operation of the train was successful. In the trial run on June 13, the train reached Ranchi from Patna about 23 minutes earlier. But, in this journey, the railways found many flaws. After this, the trial run was done again on 18 June. According to media reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi can flag off this train. However, no information has been officially given by the Railways regarding this.

