Bihar: Pickup driver was gunned down in Barauni, was going from Bhagalpur to Hajipur by loading mangoes

Begusarai: The police of Phulwadia police station could not even solve the brutal murder of a young businessman by the criminals in the month of February when the miscreants shot a driver dead. The deceased was identified as Amarjit Kumar, son of late Rajkumar Singh, about 30 years old, resident of Khilwat under Bidupur police station area of ​​Vaishali district. It is said that on Wednesday late night i.e. at around 2.30 am, armed criminals attacked the NH of this police station area. 28 (Malti) carried out the incident near the divider and went underground challenging the police.

Bhagalpur was going towards Hajipur after loading mangoes from Pirupati.

According to the information received, the pick-up van was going towards Hajipur after loading mangoes from Bhagalpur-Pirupati. During which, due to unknown reasons, near the Peach Plant located in Malti, NH 28 of Phulwadia police station area, fearless criminals opened fire and riddled the driver-cum-vehicle owner with bullets and it turned nine-two-eleven. As a result, as soon as the information about the incident was received, police station officer of Phulwadia police station, along with Naveen Kumar Dalbal, reached the spot, seized the dead body and sent it for post-mortem and informed the family members of the deceased about the incident. Relatives told that soft-spoken Amarjeet was second among two brothers. Along with his wife, he was struggling for the maintenance of two sons and two daughters. He was very hardworking and simple in nature and loved by his family members. Amarjit was earning his livelihood by buying a tempo before his hard work and later by buying a pickup.

There is a possibility of murder for opposing the robbery

After the murder of the driver, people are doing different kinds of discussions. On the one hand, people say that the crime personnel who ambushed have executed the incident, while on the other hand, some people, prima facie, are expressing the possibility of being shot and killed for protesting during the looting. At the same time, the relatives have verbally denied any dispute or enmity with anyone, but prima facie, the matter has become mysterious due to the mobile and cash being safe after the murder in the course of the robbery. People say that why and who did the painful murder of Amarjit, it is not being underestimated as a challenge for the police to reveal it soon. About which as much talk is being done among the people.

CCTV footage is being investigated

SHO Naveen Kumar told that the criminals shot the deceased twice in the chest. About ten thousand rupees cash has been recovered from the pocket of the deceased. Along with this, the CCTV footage of the surrounding is also being scrutinised.

