Bihar: Pickup full of wedding processions overturned, groom’s nephew died, many people including children and women injured

Bihar News: In Bihar’s Arwal district, a pickup filled with wedding processions overturned in a pit. The incident is of Wednesday morning. At the time of the accident, more than two dozen people were traveling in the pickup vehicle. An innocent person died in this road accident. It is being told that the innocent was the nephew of the groom. Many procession including children and women were injured in the road accident. According to the information, all the people were returning home after getting married at Devkund Sun Temple in Aurangabad district.

Police admitted the injured to the hospital

About 14 people are said to be injured in this road accident. The incident is of SH-68 in Karpi block of the district. Where many people fell victim to the accident while returning from the wedding ceremony. After the accident, there was a hue and cry at the spot. Many women and children are included in the injured. Please tell that the local people informed the police about the matter through dial 112. After this, the police who reached the spot, with the help of the villagers, admitted everyone to the Karpi Primary Health Center. Where doctors declared two people dead.

The deceased includes a five-year-old Suraj Kumar. It is said that this was the nephew of the groom. Raj Kishore Paswan was married in Aurangabad. While returning from marriage, he became a victim of an accident near Chainpur turn. According to the information, all the people were residents of Kormoria village of Kurtha block of Arwal. There were two dozen baraatis on the pickup. Many of these people have been injured. On the information of the incident, the relatives of the dead and injured have reached the hospital.

