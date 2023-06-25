Bihar: Pigeon pea costlier by Rs 20 and wheat by Rs 4 in two months, stock limit fixed to control prices

Inflation in Bihar is not taking the name of stopping. In such a situation, the Food and Supplies Protection Department has fixed a stock limit for the state sector to control the prices of pulses, especially Arhar and Urad, and to stop its black marketing. This stock limit is for both Retailers, Wholesalers, Chain Retailers and Millers. This stock limit has been set for the period till 31 October. This notification has been issued by the Food and Consumer Protection Department. At the same time, under the Essential Commodities Act, the Government of India has also fixed the stock limit of wheat for 31 March 2024.

stock five ton for retailer

According to the notification of the Food and Supplies Protection Department, the stock limit of tur (tur) and urad has been fixed at 200 tonnes for wholesalers and five tonnes for retailers. For big chain retailers, the stock limit has been fixed at five tonnes at their retailers outlet and 200 tonnes at the depot. Stock limit for miller has been fixed at 25 per cent of last three months production or annual installed capacity, whichever is higher.

Stock position has to be mentioned on the portal

As per the notification, the imported stock shall not be held by the importer for more than 30 days from the date of customs clearance. Vinay Kumar, Secretary, Department of Food and Consumer Protection, has directed all retailers, wholesalers, importers and chain resellers to declare the stock position on the Consumer Affairs portal of the Government of India. If the stock held by him exceeds the prescribed limit, he shall bring the stock up to the prescribed limit within 30 days from the date of issue of this notification. Along with this, regular announcement of the stock of pulses should be made on the relevant portal.

Wheat stock limit fixed, all DMs instructed to follow

Under the Essential Commodities Act, the Government of India has fixed the stock limit of wheat for March 31, 2024. The stock limit of wheat has been fixed at three thousand tonnes for traders/wholesalers, 10 tonnes for each outlet of retail-big chain retailers and 3000 tonnes for their depots. At the same time, this limit for processors has been fixed at 75% of the annual installed capacity or an amount equal to the monthly installed capacity multiplied by the remaining months of the year 2023-24, whichever is less. The Food and Consumer Protection Department has asked the traders to upload the stock limit held every week on the portal of the Government of India. He has asked all the DMs to take action under the Essential Commodities Act if a difference is found between the physical stock and the stock uploaded on the portal from July 11 to March 31.

Monsoon angry from Bihar, shifting towards central India, know what the Meteorological Department says

Tur 20 rupees and wheat four rupees expensive in two months

Inflation is not taking the name of stopping. Talking about pulses, the price of Arhar dal has increased by Rs 20 per kg in the last two months. Its price was Rs 130 per kg in April, which is now Rs 150. Urad dal has increased from Rs 110 to Rs 120 per kg. The price of wheat has increased by Rs 4 per kg. Wheat has increased from Rs 25 to Rs 28 two months ago. Open flour has increased from Rs.30 to Rs.32 per kg. General Secretary of Bihar Retailers Federation Ramesh Chandra Talreja said that the price of pulses will increase further in the coming days.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6iOs_J2T-4A)