Bihar: Pipa bridge washed away in river Ganga in Raghopur, large population lost contact with Hajipur by road

According to media reports, on Tuesday, the Zamindari Ghat Pipa bridge built on the Ganga in Raghopur was washed away due to strong storm and rain. Due to this incident, the problems of the local people have increased. Now the people of Raghopur have lost contact with Hajipur by road. The people of Diyara area are now forced to travel by boat only. The problem has arisen in front of about 22 panchayats.

It is being told that after June 15, an order was issued to open and remove the Pipa bridge. But due to the low water level in the river Ganga, the Pipa bridge was not opened at the moment. The water level of Ganga is still not high. Due to which the problem can also arise in running the boat. On the other hand, now that the Pipa bridge has been washed away, people will be able to travel by boat only. The risk of overloading in the boat can also increase now. At the same time, even if the water level of the river increases more, the challenge can come to the fore.