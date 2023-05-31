Bihar: Plotter killed by firing bullets in Bhagalpur, first three bullets in the back and then in the head

A young man was shot dead four times on the roadside on Tuesday night at a deserted place on Dhobia Kali Sthan Road located in Shahjangi under Habibpur police station area of ​​Bhagalpur. On hearing the sound of the bullet, the people around ran towards the spot. But before that the criminals had fled from there. The information of the incident was first given to the Habibpur police. After getting information about the incident, the police of Habibpur and Madhusudanpur police station along with City DSP also reached the spot.

Allegations of dispute over outstanding money in plotting

The police team reached the spot but the deceased could not be identified for a long time. The deceased was identified as Rakesh Kumar Singh from the number of the bike. The family members of the deceased told that Rakesh used to do plotting work and alleged that he was murdered over a dispute over outstanding money in the plotting. In the case, he has accused Kunal Singh, a resident of Katghar, Dipesh Singh, a resident of Baijani and Gautam Krishna, the director of the Toto showroom in Gaurachowki, of getting him murdered over the outstanding Rs 50 lakh.

First 3 shots in the back, then in the head

It is clear from the manner in which he was shot that someone had called him in confidence. He was shot while talking. There were three bullets on the back of the deceased, while one bullet was on the head next to the eye. When the bike was found lying on the stand, the police is assuming that some acquaintance must have stopped him before the bullet was fired and later he was shot from behind. After Rakesh fell on the ground, the criminals fired at his head.

Allegations of relatives – murder in Rs 50 lakh commission dispute

The relatives of the deceased told that the aunt’s land was sold for two crore rupees. There was a deal of Rs 50 lakh commission but Kunal and his partner started hesitating to give Rs 50 lakh to Rakesh. On the other hand, Monu, brother of the deceased’s brother Rakesh Kumar Singh, has a long criminal history in the police stations. One of his hands has also been blown away in the bomb blast. The police is investigating the matter.

