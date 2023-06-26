Bihar police arrested two cyber criminals from Jharkhand, used to cheat in the name of Korana vaccination

Gopalganj. Bihar Police has arrested two cyber criminals from Jharkhand on the charges of cyber fraud in the name of Corona vaccination in Gopalganj. Cyber ​​police station has arrested 2 cyber criminals from Giridih and Latehar district of Jharkhand. Disclosing the matter on Monday, SDPO Pranjal said that both the criminals had called the woman and told that the date of your corona vaccination was ending. You have to do third dose vaccination. For this an OTP will be sent to your mobile. As soon as the woman told him the OTP, 48 thousand rupees were stolen from her account by the thug.

Fraud in the name of corona vaccination

The arrested accused have been identified as Raish Ansari, 21, son of Jalil Ansari, resident of Mundradih village, Vengabad police station area, Giridih district, Jharkhand, and Sujit Ganjhu, 30, son of Karan Ganjhu, resident of Srisad village, Bariatu police station area, Latehar district. SDPO Pranjal said that in connection with the forgery committed by Meena Devi in ​​the name of Corona vaccination, a case was registered in Cyber ​​Police Station Gopalganj.

team action

He told that according to the evidence found in the technical research of the registered case, a team was formed under the leadership of the police inspector to take necessary action against the fraudsters as per the instructions of the Superintendent of Police. While conducting research and necessary action by the formed team, the young man who called for corona vaccination from Jharkhand and the account holder who received the amount was arrested along with the mobile. At the same time, after the disclosure of this matter, the team was rewarded with a reward of Rs 4000 and a citation by the Superintendent of Police.