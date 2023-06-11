Bihar Police Constable Recruitment: If more than one application is filled then all will be cancelled, guidelines issued for application

constable recruitment in bihar police A candidate will be able to fill only one online application form for If a candidate fills more than one application form, all their application forms will be rejected. Those candidates who will fill the application form on the basis of fake name and address, considering them ineligible, strict legal action will be taken against them. The Central Selection Board (Constable Recruitment) has issued a detailed guideline for the candidates participating in the constable recruitment. Significantly, the process of filling online applications will start from June 20 for the recruitment of 21391 posts of constables in Bihar Police.

Candidature will be canceled if wrong reservation category is given

The council has said in the guidelines that the candidature of the candidates who have entered the wrong reservation category in the application will also be cancelled. Therefore, the applicants should be sure that to which class or category they belong. Candidates from other states can also participate in constable appointment, but reservation category candidates from other states will be counted as unreserved (general) category. Age limit and other qualifications will be applicable for them like general category candidates. Submission of certificate on the basis of husband in place of father by married female candidate of reserved category can also lead to cancellation of her candidature.

Admit card will be available online only

The Selection Board has told that the process of online application will start from 20th June and will continue till 20th July. After this, the admit card will be issued to the valid candidates online only. Many necessary information can also be given through e-mail or SMS. For this, their mobile number and e-mail ID will be registered and verified at the time of application itself.

Bihar Constable Restoration: Merit list will be made on the basis of physical efficiency test, it is mandatory to be successful in all the three events

Pregnant women will not be able to participate in physical efficiency test.

The council has said that such married women who are found pregnant in the medical examination at the time of race and physical efficiency test will not be allowed to participate in the race and physical efficiency test. On this basis they will be disqualified. During the reinstatement process, requests for extension of time due to family, personal, medical, bone fracture, pregnancy etc. will not be accepted.

