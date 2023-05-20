Bihar: Police got big success, arrested Naxalite who was absconding for three years

Bihar News: Police has got a big success in Lakhisarai district of Bihar. Actually, on the basis of secret information, Bannubagicha and Chanan police station conducted a search operation. After this the absconding Naxalite has been arrested. According to the information, the police raided Baskund Dam and its forest area. Here a person named Fagu Koda has been arrested. He was absconding since the year 2019. He had tried to execute the Naxalite incident along with his other comrades. But, during that time the police raided and arrested a Naxalite. Whereas, others had absconded.

Police had taken action in the year 2019 as well

The arrested accused was trying to carry out the Naxal incident in 2019 along with his accomplices in the Piribazar police station area. On this information, CRPF, BMP, STF and District Police had recovered 11 hollows of AK 47 rifles, an old aluminum tasli etc. by running an anti-Naxal campaign. During this the police caught Manoj Koda. At the same time, the other accused were absconding.

Police got success on the basis of secret information

The arrested Naxalite was absconding since the year 2019. But, the police arrested him on the basis of secret information. Under the direction of the Superintendent of Police, the search operation was conducted under the leadership of the Additional Superintendent of Police. D/32 BN SSB Company and Chachan Police Station took joint action along with Additional Superintendent of Police. Tell that on the basis of the secret information received by the SP, after his direction, a team was formed by running a campaign under the leadership of Additional Superintendent of Police. After this action was taken. In this the absconding Naxalite has been arrested.

