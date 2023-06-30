Bihar: Police got big success in Shivhar Bank robbery, five criminals arrested, more than 10 lakh cash recovered

27.60 lakh looted from Bank of Baroda’s Ambakla branch in Bihar’s Sheohar has been disclosed by the police. On the basis of CCTV footage, five criminals involved in the bank robbery have been arrested. More than one million cash has been recovered from the loot amount. Some criminals involved in the robbery are feared to have fled to Nepal. However, for his arrest, STF is continuously camping in Jaynagar Bahura of Indo-Nepal border. Munchun Paswan, Dheeraj Kumar, Raja Kumar, Roshan Kumar and Nanku Sah have been arrested in the case. More than 10 lakh cash, weapons and mobiles have been recovered from the accused.

Raids in Budhkara for the second day as well

The police team raided Katra’s Budhkara on the second day as well. However, the person from whose place the police recovered seven and a half cash and weapons. He is absconding. He is interrogating three including his wife in custody. It is said that the criminals had divided the loot amount into two parts. One part was hidden in Budhkara of Katra. And the other part was divided among themselves.

Interrogation of three including woman

The Shivhar police is continuously interrogating three including the wife of the kingpin of Katra Budhwara, who was caught by the ATF. It is said that on the basis of enquiry, the team is conducting raids. But, till now their clue has not been found. Shivhar police is facing difficulty in getting the location of the kingpin due to the shutdown of his mobile.

this is the case

On June 22, armed criminals looted Rs 27 lakh 60 thousand by taking the cashier at gunpoint while targeting the Bank of Baraida branch at Ambakla in Shivhar. This incident was captured in CCTV camera. Apart from the district, the police headquarters had constituted a special team for its successful investigation. Along with this, raids were conducted in Katra by identifying the criminals on the basis of CCTV footage. Police has found cash wrapped in a bank wrapper. Which was hidden in a black colored bag and kept on the balcony of the room.