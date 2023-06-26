Bihar Police has become fast, if there is any problem, it will reach you within minutes, service started a year ago

Patna. The Dial 112 service team of ERSS (Emergency Response Support System) started from July 6, 2022, will now reach the caller in just 34 minutes. Till six months ago, the average response time of each call was 51 minutes, which has been improved to 34 minutes. Not only this, the number of registered calls has also increased from 26 thousand to 95 thousand as compared to the last six months. Through this, emergency assistance has been provided to about 4.50 lakh people so far. About three thousand calls are being registered on this emergency number every day. A large number of manpower including 400 ERVs (Emergency Response Vehicles) have been deployed in this work.

Dial 112 service started on July 6 last year

Bihar Police’s ADG (Headquarters) Jitendra Singh Gangwar said on Monday that on July 6, 2023, one year of Dial 112 service will be completed in Bihar. This service provides immediate help to the general public in case of emergency, disaster or sudden crisis. For the first six months of the launch of the service, an average of 842 calls were registered every day on Dial 112 every month, with an average response time of 51 minutes. However, with the increase in the number of calls every month since January, the average response time has also decreased. The ADG said that after ensuring the management and infrastructure of the first phase of ERSS, preparations are now being made for the second phase.

44 percent of the cases are reaching the normal legal system

The ADG (Headquarters) said that out of 4.50 lakh registered on ERSS, maximum 44 per cent cases were related to general law and order, 16 per cent to domestic violence and 15 per cent to nuisance on the road. Apart from these, 04 percent cases of medical disaster, 2 percent of fire, 3 percent of secret information and 9 percent of other cases were registered. He told that getting secret information on the emergency number is helping a lot in controlling crime and catching criminals.