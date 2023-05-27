Bihar: Police raids BJP MLA’s house in Muzaffarpur, seizes two vehicles in RJD leader’s kidnapping case

Bihar: Raids are being conducted by the police at the premises of Raju Singh, BJP MLA from Sahebganj in Muzaffarpur. This major action has been taken by the police in the case of the kidnapping of RJD leader Tusli Rai. It is being told that during the raid, the police have seized a Fortuner and a Creta vehicle. Along with this, the accused of hoisting the saffron flag in a mosque near the MLA’s hideout has been arrested. According to sources, the police have picked up about half the registered people for questioning in the case. Tell that RJD leader Tulsi Rai had filed a case of kidnapping against Raju Singh.

There was a stir in Muzaffarpur

Police action on Sahebganj MLA has created a stir in the whole area. RJD leader Tulsi Rai along with BJP MLA has registered a case against half a dozen named people and about a dozen unknown people in Paru police station. He had accused the MLA and supporters of kidnapping and beating him. He told that this whole incident happened during a Tilak ceremony. In this case, the RJD leader had recorded his statement in police custody last Friday. After this action has been taken on Saturday.

Accused arrested in another case: Police

Giving information about the entire raid, Saraiya SDPO said that action has been taken on the complaint received in the kidnapping case of RJD leader Tulsi Rai. A Fortuner and a Creta car have been seized from the Sahebganj MLA’s house. During the raid, the accused of hoisting the disputed flag in a mosque has also been arrested by the police from there. RJD leader’s statement has been recorded in the kidnapping case. Further action is being taken.