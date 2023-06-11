Bihar: Police reached for arrest in Khagaria attacked with sticks and stones, 4 officials injured

Bihar news: Police raided Rampur village of Gogri police station area of ​​Khagaria late on Friday night. The police had reached to arrest the absconding accused in assault and other cases. Seeing the police, the villagers got angry and attacked the police team. During this, four police officers were injured. Police nominated accused Mohd. Sonu and Mohd. Had gone to arrest Nausad.

The police who went to raid were attacked with sticks and stones

Late night raids were conducted under the leadership of DSP Manoj Kumar to arrest the absconding accused from Rampur village of Gogri police station area. During the raid, the named accused and his relatives attacked the police team with sticks and stones. After which the villagers and the police came face to face. When the police tried to arrest the named accused, the villagers surrounded the policemen and started fighting. After the incident, Gogri DSP Manoj Kumar also informed the police of other police station. When the police arrived, four people involved in the attack were arrested.

what is the matter

Two FIRs 303/22 and 71/23 were registered in Rampur of Gogri police station area last day in connection with assault and other cases. Police reached Rampur village late on Friday night to arrest the accused. After which the accused Mohd. Sonu and Mohd. Nausad and Mohd. Qayoom etc. attacked the police as soon as they saw them. They started pelting stones at the police. Till the time the police could understand something, many police officers and policemen got injured. However, Mo of the accused party in the incident of stone pelting. Many others were injured along with Qayoom. Gogri Police Station President Ranjit Kumar arrested the named accused while laying siege.

Four officers and many policemen injured

SI Deepak Kumar, Rajeev Kumar, Lalbihari Yadav and Manish Kumar were injured in the incident of stone pelting. Who were treated in the referral hospital. From the accused side, Mohd. Qayoom also got injured in the blockade. The police station chief told that three nominated accused Mohd. Sonu, Mohd. Nausad and Mohd. Qayoom has been arrested, while raids are on to arrest the others who attacked the police.