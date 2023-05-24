Bihar: Police reached Samastipur on the information of liquor, a woman was accused of being shot in the firing

In Samastipur, local people clashed with the police who had reached to raid on the information of liquor. The atmosphere completely deteriorated in no time. People attacked the police, after which the police had to fire in the air in self-defense. The police have also arrested two people.

Police also had to do aerial firing

The local people clashed fiercely with the police who reached Chakka village of Khanpur police station to raid on information about liquor. When the atmosphere deteriorated, the police also had to do aerial firing in self-defense. The police have also arrested two people from the spot. The incident is being told of Tuesday. A bullet casing of the police pistol has also been recovered from the spot. In this incident, a woman of the accused’s house is said to be injured. It is said that the police had reached Chakka village to raid on the information of liquor.

The family members of the accused attacked the police team

There was information about liquor businessman Mukesh Kumar hiding in his house. When the police started searching in his house, Mukesh’s family members attacked the team. But by then the police had taken Rajesh, brother of the liquor baron, into custody. It is also discussed that during the raid the atmosphere deteriorated due to abusing by the police. The family members of the alleged liquor baron attacked the police. Seeing the deteriorating atmosphere, the police fired to disperse the crowd. However, there is no information about any casualty in this firing.

police shooting charges

By the way, the family members of the accused allege that Sumitra Devi, the mother of the accused, was injured by the police bullet. Whose treatment was being done in a private clinic. From where the police have taken him into custody. On the other hand, the police say that the woman’s hand was injured due to breaking of the bangle during the clash.

SP denied

Here, SP Vinay Tiwari has said about the incident that after the attack on the police team, aerial firing was done by the police in self-defense. No one was injured by the police bullet. The wound in the woman’s hand is due to the breakage of her bangle. Some people have been detained. The incident is being investigated.