Bihar: Police recovered the kidnapped doctor’s son from Chhapra from Patna in 10 hours, know how the criminals were caught

Police has recovered the kidnapped child from Chenful village of Manjhi police station area of ​​Saran district of Bihar in just 10 hours. After this, the promptness of the police is being praised everywhere. It is being told that Farhan Ali, the seven-year-old son of famous doctor Dr. Rustam Ali, who was playing outside the house, was abducted by the kidnappers. After getting information about the incident, the police took quick action and recovered it safely from Agamkua police station area of ​​Patna within just 10 hours. Two people have also been arrested in the case. The accused are being questioned by the police.

In relation to the incident, the father of the abducted child told that while playing at his door on Saturday morning, Jeesan Ali, the cousin of the child’s relation living in the neighborhood, coaxed him to sit on his scooter and took him to Ekma and two kidnappers living in Patna. handed over to After getting the information of the incident, the Manjhi police station swung into action and after examining the CCTV camera lying on the way to Ekma, first took Jisan Ali into custody and later on his spot, the Manjhi and Agamkua police jointly raided only 10 Within an hour, the boy was recovered safely and both the kidnappers living in Patna were also arrested by the police.

Manjhi police station chief Ashok Kumar Das said that the kidnappers told during interrogation that they had kidnapped the child with the aim of extorting a huge amount of ransom. The big thing is that the person who conspired to kidnap is a knower of the child’s family. He is the cousin of the child’s relationship. Police is interrogating the arrested accused.

