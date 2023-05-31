Bihar: Police Station Officer of Bihta and Munshi of Jakkanpur police station suspended, SSP took action, know the whole matter

Patna. Pramed Kumar, SHO of Bihta police station, was suspended on Wednesday. He is accused of keeping a person in custody for four hours without any apparent reason on Tuesday and then releasing him. During this, the station diary was also not registered, nor was any case registered. It is said that SSP Rajeev Mishra was also informed about the matter and he along with the team reached Bihta police station on Wednesday for a surprise inspection. After this, he checked the papers in the police station and found out that the 24-hour station diary was pending. Regarding the one which was closed, no information was mentioned in the station diary. After this, the SSP removed Pramod Kumar from the post of station head and handed over the command of the police station to sub-inspector Raju.

Six police officers suspended in three years

According to sources, Bihta police station chief has been suspended on the recommendation of SSP. No station head stays for long in Bihta police station. In three years, six SHOs posted in this police station have been suspended. Some were suspended due to negligence and some due to collusion with sand mafia. Ranjit Kumar, Sanaber Khan, Atulesh Kumar, Rituraj, Awadhesh Jha and Kanhaiya Singh, who were posted at Bihta police station, were suspended.

Youth slapped, scribe of Jakkanpur police station suspended

Munshi Sudhanshu Kumar of Jakkanpur police station slapped a young man in the police station. This matter also came to the notice of SSP Rajeev Mishra and he got the matter investigated. After this, finding the allegations true, the SSP suspended Munshi Sudhanshu. It is said that on the morning of April 7, former ward councilor Munna Rai was shot by criminals and he died on April 20 during treatment. The arrest of the criminals in this case has not been done yet. Munna Rai’s son had reached Jakkanpur police station to inquire about the action taken by the police. During this, his scribe got into an argument with Sudhanshu and then the scribe slapped him. In protest against this incident, the local people took to the road and took out a candle march in protest. Their demand was that action should be taken against Munshi.

