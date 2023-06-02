Bihar: Police team that went to settle the dispute was attacked, ASI was beaten unconscious

For the last few days in Bihar, the cases of attack on the police team have increased very fast. It is being told that the people of one side attacked the police team which had reached Chatra Panchayat of Veergaon in Madhepura to settle the dispute. It is being told that he fiercely fought with the police and also damaged the vehicle. Arar OP’s ASI Raju Mahato fainted due to his beating. It is alleged that the miscreants also tried to snatch weapons from the police. On the basis of Raju Mahato’s statement in the case, a case has been registered against seven people including three women.

According to the information, as soon as ASI Raju Mahato, constable Rajeshwar Singh, Shivprasad, Sanjay Kumar, Raviprasad Morya, deputed in Arar OP, reached near the Chatra bridge in order to patrol, it was reported from the mobile number 6200440143 that the son of Chatra resident Devendra Yadav was involved in a dispute. plowing the land. After reaching the disputed land, he explained to the people and went away. As soon as it reached the main road, 25 to 30 men and women surrounded the car and attacked it. ASI Raju Mahato said that he also fired with the intention of killing himself, in which he narrowly survived. The patrol party reached OP and informed about the incident.

On the application of ASI Raju Mahto, information about registering a case against Chatra residents of OP area, Rakesh Yadav, Mukesh Yadav, Gulshan Kumar, Radha Devi, Geeta Devi, Pooja Devi and Mithu Yadav alias Mithilesh Kumar, resident of Saroni, Bihariganj police station area, SHO Raviranjan Kumar gave On the other hand, the victim says that the police force beat up the woman for protesting against the unilateral action being taken by the police force. People say that Chatra village turned into a police camp on Wednesday night after the incident. On the other hand, OP President Roshan Kumar told the allegations made wrong.